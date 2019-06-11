Transcript for 2 escaped homicide suspects captured in California

That's more commission report you regarding the two inmates escaped from our county jail back on Sunday. And the news's they've been. Both found in both arrested. What took place was up midnight last night. The two individuals tried to walk back into. The country down at the US fiscal or. We've received information that they were in the area of Tijuana. Once we receive that information we notified. Customs border protection agency. And they were able to locate them trying to walk back into the country. Fargo and more details. Most want to most important parts of this is a cooperation between the sheriff's office. And all the Alley disease. Custom hors patrol. The Marshals Service have both any huge help the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Along with the -- police department. And then with yesterday's. Possible sighting the help of the Maria police department. California State University Mari A police department. And state parks were invaluable for us be able to. Investigate that we. So. Again they came across about midnight last night California currencies because Border Patrol located him and rest of them they notified us our detectives left. Immediately. And we took custody of them about 5 AM this morning. They are currently in route. Back to martyr accounting and Nagin will be housed at the Marin county jail.

