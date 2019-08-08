Transcript for Escaped inmate is person of interest in homicide

And a developing story from Tennessee where a possible killer is on the run Curtis Watson escaped from the west Tennessee State penitentiary area yesterday. He's described as extremely dangerous after he vanished the body of a prison employee was found in her home on the grounds. Watson is considered a person of interest in her death. Breaking overnight for people are dead after a stabbing Rampage across Orange County California. Authorities say the suspect who is now in custody carried out the stabbings or robberies over a two hour period. Police say he had no a pair connection to the victims. Authorities haven't not provided a motive.

