Essential workers are not just doctors and police officers, but meal preppers

Laureen Asseo, CEO of Fresh n’ Lean, joins us to explain how she is hiring more workers while restaurants are laying off theirs.
3:34 | 03/26/20

Comments
Video Transcript
Transcript for Essential workers are not just doctors and police officers, but meal preppers

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

