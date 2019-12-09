Transcript for Estranged husband of missing mom pleads not guilty to new charge

New developments this afternoon in the case of the missing Connecticut mother Jennifer do those her strange husbands vote does to us just appeared in court today after being charged a second time in her disappearance Eyewitness News reporter Marcus Solis. Is live at Norwalk with new details mark yes. And Lauren that arraignment taking less than three minutes but it is yet another step in what has become a legal Odyssey. It was a week ago that both disclose was arrested for a second time. Hit with a new charge of tampering with evidence related to his estranged wife's disappearance. Specifically state police say do Lowe's had a pickup truck owned by one of its employees watched. The vehicle allegedly driven by do lost the date Jennifer duels disappeared. According to court papers up look like substance taken from a seat tested positive for Jennifer's DNA. It was his girlfriend is facing similar charges but we show proponents has been speaking with investigators allegedly telling them she saw duel is cleanest in in the truck that he claimed was coughing. As to why duels have the card detailed proponents allegedly told them it's because the body of Jennifer at some point within there. Jennifer do Lewis hasn't been seen since may 24. Despite an exhaustive search by federal state and local law enforcement her body has not been found. Vote this do lewis' lawyer says the State's evidence thus far is weak. When you decide what you think. Come see this in court that stuff on this what you believe could those beliefs here with the paper they're printed. We are ready for the court hears the courthouse. You wanna try to kids bring in. And so do lose to lose entered a not guilty plea they case adjourned until. October 4 Michelle took Otis will be arraigned on that new charge here next week. Well Ivan or mark missiles channel seven Eyewitness News thank him.

