Examining America’s child care crisis

ABC News&rsquo; Phil Lipof speaks with PBS NewsHour Chief Correspondent Amna Nawaz about her new documentary, &ldquo;Raising the Future: The Child Care Crisis.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live