Transcript for What to expect on day 7 of Chauvin trial

Al Aqsa department's training commander also testified. And she also said that the way showman restrained George Floyd went against police training why did they need her testimony. If the police chief that already said the same thing. But you know Diane the prosecutors as a bringing out all of these witnesses these people who work with the police department to. Makes the point to the jury heard it was Katie Blackwell as she was. In charge of training the officers back when all of this happened in her tell us what he was very blunt when they asked her. About that position that we see showbiz on top both Floyd she said I don't know what kind of improvised position that is but it's certainly not something that we train our officers to do you and the jury of course was listening very intently yesterday to her testimony. Diane and also to that testimony from the police chief. And today we're sad to hear from Maurice hall the man who was with George Floyd that day but instead of testifying. He's actually fighting not to testify what do we expect from that hearing. Yet and this is all gonna happen out with the jury not. In the chorus of before the jury enters a quorum we expect it'll be a zoom hearing he's actually in police custody for an unrelated matter if you look at some of those videos of the aftermath you can actually see him in some of those videos and it Floyd's girlfriend testified that. He had in the cost provided the drugs to George Floyd we expect at this hearing today resume hearing he's going to make it clear that he intends to plead the fifth Ed. Because he could incriminate him. And did not testify during this trial. So this hearing it really is to quash that subpoena and handle all of that business before the court today Dianne and I and Alex. We appreciated Alex pres outside the courthouse.

