And as we mentioned former Minneapolis police officer Derek Shelton is expected to be sentenced in about an hour for the murder George Floyd. Let's go live to Minneapolis and ABC's Alex Perez has been covering this story for us all year. House rose sir how this hearing is expected to go this afternoon. Well Diane as you mentioned he was convicted on three charges but the judge will sentence him on the most serious of those charges that was his second degree murder that's the most serious. Of the charges and hear so we expect things unfold once the hearing gets started at about 1:30. Local time central time here. That attorneys for each side will present their arguments to that judge we know that prosecutors. We'll be asking for about thirty years behind bars we also know that the defense attorney Aric Nelson. Has indicated he's going to ask the judge to release Derek show been on time served. And probation and now after that we expect us several of George Lloyd's of family members will address the court give their victim. Impact statements talk about how. His death and this entire case has affected them and community. As a whole and then they'll be an opportunity. There before Derek she opened himself to address the court to talk to the judge. Express whatever he wants to express about this case it's unclear. If he's going to do if there's been no indication that he plans to talk as we remember from the trial he he did not. Take this dad he did not really explain. Or talk during the trial. Diane and then after that comes the sentencing itself the judge will. We'll hand on the sentence. Judge Peter K hill known as a moderate sentence or. The wall recommends anywhere from ten to fifteen years. But the maximum sends his could be as many as forty year or so he has a wide range to work with. There we do know already that there are certain aggravating factors in this case that the judge. Has found including the fact that that deadly restraints of George Floyd was carried out in front of children. Also that Derek show been abused his. Power his position of authorities to those aggravating factors. Allow the judge to impose a stiffer sentence so. We won't know exactly what this and this could be in to the judge issues that and somewhere in between all of that Diane we expect the judge is gonna take a fifteen minute break. Some of the actual sentencing that'll be the very end of the hearing today Diane. All right Alice pres forests in Minneapolis Alex thank you. And now I'd like to bring end attorney Lance Russo and ABC news contributor and civil rights attorney Shauna Lloyd for more welcome to both of use a Shawna. Derek children's team made a last ditch attempt for new trial to be expected here judge Cahill denied that. A motion but so why would the defense team asked for that today knowing that sentencing is that this afternoon's that typical. That is typical they're going to try any avenue whether it's at shields trials you resident and attorney and I tried for every match and possibly have this retried knowing your guilty verdict. Has a pretty big range to play with here in terms of how long this sentence can be so what are the main factors he has to consider. I think. Warner is the accelerating Packers he sounds more of them were crewmen doubt beyond a reasonable now and those are going to die a great deal he. Particular cruelty is is very troubling and should be Charlie's but it's fast because that's a eight Saturn is going to be used more not a victim impact statements another actor on the case is that Jerry Jones forty aren't you're all. So a twenty year sentence thirty year sentence I basically could be a license in addition. I he lied to me in solitary confinement probably went after her sentence at he's terrorists probably every day. And chayet Alex mentioned defendants are allowed to speak at these proceedings but that could be chicken for show was tricky for show and since. He still has a pending federal case accusing him of violating Floyd civil rights so do you think we'll hear from him today. If you're gonna hear from him this is probably the only time I didn't expect him to testify during the trial because it's just not buys for the jury. Now when you're talking about the judge this is the only time that you'll get to a she'll directly to the judge regarding the sentencing answer if he's going to zany things is would be at times essay and yes he would be careful about what he says but I think she would talk about his community service she isn't the life he's lived a fact he had no -- things of that nature and you won't hear much about the itself because of the pending charges. And Lance we just saw the the maximum sentence is allowed under each of the charges a lot of people may watch the movies that the other thing about the hang in judge and did the judge can just. Go often and impose a sentence can you talk about. How much leeway George K hell has here given the steps toward penalties and how how much discretion he has and how those guidelines work. In how a judge like him would sentence someone like there show. Her son not licensed in that statement generally it that maybe nuances that are at the bottom line is giant is adding range in his arteries backers are and wild card is the artery backers generally allow judged or beyond that range. No lot of people talk about the maximum. A sack and a maximum sentence and that's all acceptable. If the judges to hand out maximum sentence is every time there was an issue or minimum sentencing and would need judges solicited victim impact statements and listens to. Information from outside so I expect what will probably get is less than an accident sentence the judge will probably. Go into detail about why which I think the public needs see here is why why did you is getting sentenced they're getting. And also is this judge in particular judge tale I think has gone over and above. What was required and to involve the community and let people understand it wasn't open trial would not. Process and Shana quickly knowing shelving is also facing federal charges. Could he be looking at extra prison time in addition to whatever he gets today. There the possibility of not it's gonna depends on whether the federal court finds that his sentence if found guilty age should run concurrently. At the same time or did you run consecutively each if they find it is should run consecutively he could be looking at additional time after time answer. And finally and quickly murder would go back to you Lance if prosecutors don't like the sentence. Can airfields or they can do about it. Got a problem I'll motion for reconsideration. That may each jurisdiction dependent it is going to be a lot going on chase there's going to be a sentencing. Every appeals and Daryn there are grounds that probably Erik Nelson will try to bring an appellate court and that's not unusual. But some of the grounds that were raised here are interesting and unique because of all the pretrial publicity in Alton unrest that is going on. Now that's not something that courts deal wit.

