Expert unpacks why sex abuse accusers are too often dismissed

ABC News&rsquo; Kayna Whitworth speaks with Northwestern Law Professor Deborah Tuerkheimer about her new book, &ldquo;Credible: Why We Doubt Accusers and Protect Abusers.&rdquo;

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live