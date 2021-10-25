Experts urge caution ahead of New Year's Eve events as COVID-19 surges

Health experts have been vocal about their concerns over the New Year's Eve celebrations in the U.S. cities, as the country faces its worst COVID-19 surge on record.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live