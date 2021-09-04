Explainer on immigration policies and terminology

More
ABC News' Terry Moran explains the terminology behind immigration laws and the policies that were implemented to protect unaccompanied minors.
2:09 | 04/09/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Explainer on immigration policies and terminology

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"2:09","description":"ABC News' Terry Moran explains the terminology behind immigration laws and the policies that were implemented to protect unaccompanied minors.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76960430","title":"Explainer on immigration policies and terminology","url":"/US/video/explainer-immigration-policies-terminology-76960430"}