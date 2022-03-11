Explaining the tensions between privacy and the right to know

ABC News' Linsey Davis speaks with Amy Gadja, author of "Seek and Hide: The Tangled History of the Right to Privacy," about the battle between free speech and the right to privacy.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live