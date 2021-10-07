Extreme weather moves across the country

More
ABC News’ Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano reports on the severe weather across the country from heat in the West to flooding in the Northeast.
1:46 | 07/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Extreme weather moves across the country

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:46","description":"ABC News’ Senior Meteorologist Rob Marciano reports on the severe weather across the country from heat in the West to flooding in the Northeast.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78765128","title":"Extreme weather moves across the country","url":"/US/video/extreme-weather-moves-country-78765128"}