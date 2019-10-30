Transcript for Extreme winds cause red flag warnings in California

And to get more on where these wildfires are heading down I want to bring in our ABC meteorologists Mel Griffin melded to see you can you give us the latest forecast. Hey Kimberly gal we are still dealing with these extreme at red flag warnings that go right into tomorrow we've already seen gas. 78 mile per hour gas in the Santa Monica now in and that's just going to continue. For at least the next couple hours so let me show you where the red plaid warnings are right now on the map you can see from northern California all the way down through Southern California. Luckily the ones in northern California are going to be expiring later this afternoon conditioning editions bully getting better in northern California but that's not the case for Southern California. Look at high wind warning and in fact there that's the biggest concern. Sixty to eighty mile per hour gusts continue Brighton to today and again tonight into tomorrow morning self that we have those extreme right Platt warnings you can see that it's. The National Weather Service has issued this extreme fire danger or threat stretching from venture county LA county Riverside San Bernardino all Lee down to San Diego County. This is for those wind gusts sixty to eighty miles per hour especially in the mountain ranges that swooped down into the valleys. But the relative humidity it's that combination. With those very very strong wind gusts and that Barry Barry dry air you put those two together. And natural we have our extreme hired Ager that can. Really make fire spread create new ones it's very erratic those winds when they become this dry ice and that is our biggest concern of course. Anywhere frontier county down to CEO caddie today tonight and right into tomorrow morning self. This thing you know winds and even talking about this isn't the first and then and this season we've seen these offshore winds. All over the last couple weeks but this looks like it could be the strongest not just this season but since 2007 and this is kind of why I want to show you sat up. You see this high pressure centered over the Rockies air moving around that high pressure system is Berry cold and dry. The pressure Brady getting even tighter it's moving that air top cop why straight into Southern California. It moves a right into the mountains. Down an up the mountains the air contract is a gets warm and dry and that air accelerates and those are those strong dry high winds that we've been talking about and that's what create. This Fannie and a wind event that we have been seen over the past couple weeks but. Because of this set up why we think this one could be the worst not just this season on a and sentenced to gotten fat and sell next couple hours and right into tomorrow morning eight. The area of concern for Southern California. Yet thing you can track the Santa Ana winds but the fires themselves. Pretty unpredictable. That's right Kimberly meet the kind of have an idea of when he Santa Ana winds are going to start what they're going to get a strong gets it looks like the latest on mr. about midafternoon today they might be a little bit this afternoon but then yet again the day you. Replenish themselves late tonight into early Thursday morning so we. Tell the timing we can tell how strongly as winds are going to get. Sixty to eighty miles prowler but it's that erratic fire behavior that's what is really hard to predict and that's why it's such a dangerous situation down there. All right Mel Griffin in our New York weather studio thank you so much for being with us with the forecast.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.