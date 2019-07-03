Transcript for Facebook aims to reduce vaccine misinformation in your feed

Well FaceBook says it is taking several steps to cut back on the amount of vaccine miss information in your feet. Social network says it will reduce distribution and provide users with quote. Authoritative information on the topic following the lead it can trust. Which has also blocked all searches using terms related to vaccines are vaccinations. FaceBook has been fighting misinformation on its platforms it's 2016. Presidential election.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.