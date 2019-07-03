Facebook aims to reduce vaccine misinformation in your feed

The social network has been fighting misinformation on its platform since the 2016 presidential election.
0:26 | 03/07/19

Transcript for Facebook aims to reduce vaccine misinformation in your feed
Well FaceBook says it is taking several steps to cut back on the amount of vaccine miss information in your feet. Social network says it will reduce distribution and provide users with quote. Authoritative information on the topic following the lead it can trust. Which has also blocked all searches using terms related to vaccines are vaccinations. FaceBook has been fighting misinformation on its platforms it's 2016. Presidential election.

