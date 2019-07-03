Transcript for Facebook prioritizes privacy in rebranding effort

Gonna head over. Two to a topic and that that is I think a lot of you are going to be paying a lot of attention to FaceBook and their new claims that they want to try and bring. Privacy bring us into a living room type environment and I'm joy and by will rating will tell us what FaceBook is trying to do now and isn't following a little flat as. Well lot of Mark Zuckerberg last night in a 3000. Word blog post on FaceBook outlined. A new plan for FaceBook going forward which is going to take it from what he called. The town square into the living room making everything more private than at a party as and he did this by outlining six specific principles. Including. Private interactions encryption reducing permanent safety. Interoperability. Which means you can message between services secure data storage those are the key. Tenants that he is proposing. And basically what that would mean is that everything that. You know FaceBook ads now where you. Publicly post things on what you like what you do where you go pictures of cats of years. Nieces and nephews your kids jeered college reunion whenever everything that you live your life publicly on FaceBook for Mark Zuckerberg says. They want to now make that private focusing more on. Messaging with people you know small groups of people and by doing that he says that will make everyone feel safer. Freer to be themselves. And we'll also be done through. FaceBook platforms not just FaceBook as we know it but messenger and Inkster Graham and what's at the interoperability thing of course would be key there. Of course the solution to FaceBook is more face right. Exactly what what what thunderbird is saying is okay. Look we know that in the past we've been we've been badly actually acknowledged in his blog post that. FaceBook does not have the strongest reputation for privacy which of course is an understatement considering the data breach that happened recently the Cambridge analytic us. And analytic a scandal and a host of other. Accusations that have been levied if they spoke over the over recent years in terms of data selling and data usage and storage and and privacy so what Zuckerberg is saying is like. For re no doubt but try to forget it as we work. Going forward to fix that and change social media from being this public town square into a more private intimate living room. Aaron well thank you so much.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.