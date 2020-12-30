Transcript for Facial recognition arrest in New Jersey

This morning a New Jersey man is suing the police after a back facial recognition Max landed him in jail for a crime he did not commit. Last year Nye -- parks was falsely accused of shoplifting in trying to hit an officer with his car even though he was thirty miles away when the incident happened he spent ten days in jail and paid thousands of dollars in legal fees. For the case was eventually dismissed for lack of evidence he's now suing the police and the city of Woodbridge to Jersey. For a violation of the civil rights false imprisonment and false arrest parks is now the third person known to be wrongfully arrested based on faulty facial recognition technology. Plus an honest man. He turns another paper we say I guess this imagine you'd think that paper. Voted excellent days. So that this is not me that I hope go I don't think all black lookalike. In June robber William spent thirty hours in in Michigan detention facility. After police near Detroit incorrectly identified him as a suspect in a shoplifting case. The only evidence they had leaking into the crime was bad facial recognition. And I can't really put into words those. Those warm the most shocking things that I had haven't been. Police departments around the country have been using facial recognition technology for the last several years. But one federal study from to any nineteen. Found a majority of the software shows that racial bias with higher rates of false positives for plaque in Asian faces compared to white faces. Her car he and cursory before consider our medial. Even though he is innocent so he wouldn't run the risk at 8 o'clock Chris sex acts.

