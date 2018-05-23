Faculty urge USC president to resign over scandal

Faculty members at the USC have backed a motion for the school's president to resign over how he handled sexual-abuse allegations levied against a former campus doctor.
0:56 | 05/23/18

Transcript for Faculty urge USC president to resign over scandal

