Fallout after President Trump’s 2nd impeachment

More
What to expect from a historic second impeachment trial in the Senate.
5:41 | 01/14/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fallout after President Trump’s 2nd impeachment

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:41","description":"What to expect from a historic second impeachment trial in the Senate. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"75259053","title":"Fallout after President Trump’s 2nd impeachment","url":"/US/video/fallout-president-trumps-2nd-impeachment-75259053"}