Senior communities using new tools to track COVID-19, keep residents from feeling isolated Thousands have died in care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic. One home hopes monitoring patient data can help detect COVID-19 early. Another offers creative ways for residents to see families.

First-Gen college grads visit their grandfather outside his nursing home First-generation college graduates Vana Ebrahami and her brother visited their 86-year-old grandfather outside his nursing home to celebrate their achievements.