Families wait for more than a decade for affordable housing

ABC News’ Stephanie Ramos reports on the affordable housing crisis affecting communities across the U.S., speaking with families that have been waiting for more than a decade for a place to live.

May 3, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live