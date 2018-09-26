Family blames mislabeled food for death of 15-year-old with sesame allergy

More
Was the allergen information listed correctly? And who is to blame for the girl's death?
2:27 | 09/26/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family blames mislabeled food for death of 15-year-old with sesame allergy

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":58097735,"title":"Family blames mislabeled food for death of 15-year-old with sesame allergy","duration":"2:27","description":"Was the allergen information listed correctly? And who is to blame for the girl's death?","url":"/US/video/family-blames-mislabeled-food-death-15-year-sesame-58097735","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.