Now Playing: Family cites power outage in mother's death

Now Playing: 3 dead, 7 injured in New Orleans shooting; killers on the loose

Now Playing: Jilted husband awarded nearly $9M from wife's lover

Now Playing: Father of missing Iowa college student speaks out

Now Playing: Boy Scout found after going missing for nearly 2 days while on hiking trip

Now Playing: Trump threatens government shutdown over border security

Now Playing: CBS board to meet as CEO faces sexual misconduct allegations

Now Playing: Deadly California fire burns over 90,000 acres

Now Playing: Minneapolis police release video of fatal shooting as family calls for cops' firing

Now Playing: Death toll rises as fires rage

Now Playing: 'Start Here' podcast: CBS board to meet on Moonves, report says

Now Playing: Weekend Rewind: California wildfires

Now Playing: The workplace revolution 6 moms are leading now

Now Playing: Shopping mall lockdown after terrifying shooting in South Carolina

Now Playing: A man awarded millions of dollars after his wife cheated on him

Now Playing: The Carr fire in northern California already charring nearly 90,000 acres

Now Playing: CBS board of directors may name special committee to oversee internal investigation

Now Playing: Police gunned down suspect on the side of a freeway in Pennsylvania

Now Playing: Passengers are secretly being watched on the plane by TSA program