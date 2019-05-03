Transcript for Family describes the moment a fast-moving avalanche swept over their truck

The ski trip to copper mountain for the Goldman family changed in an east soon as it hit the truck. That's from everything changed and you just felt the power of force and an avalanche captured from another angels jumped ten mile canyon on I seventy. And break into the family's truck and it literally shifted the truck. You know sideways off off the road. At the same time we reply and completely block the Colorado Avalanche Information Center says the slide was likely category three avalanche with enough force to demolish our hopes. It was it was scary when you know you can really see anything going on in. You call this is moving with out of control. Can crash or should I seventy this is the rumor looking ahead this was the immediate aftermath. Nobody shirt. Officials say avalanches happened here often they just rarely reach the road that's one meeting to Asian. Usually he's done here these are natural hazards and so although we can reduce the risk we cannot remove the risk were pretty lucky couldn't convince the what's worse.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.