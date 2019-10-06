Transcript for Family finds newborn baby wrapped in bag

He started hearing noises man can't guess we'll just go look like me you're saying what if it's an animal an insult. These three sisters heard something strange in the woods outside their house Thursday night. It sounded a lot like a crying baby they decided to investigate. Last night then. Where jive arraf rank that's just doesn't sound like an animal doesn't sound right silly grabbed exact opposite it's gotta be impossible of Iraq sooner baby. Dear or something but added mom joined the girls to walk out to the dark woods as he got closer we realize. It was the baby cracking they follow the sound to a pile of leafs on top of a bath mat Politico there was a portal babies wrapped up in a plastic bag with Coleman won on. She was alive she was crying Linux need to panic panic with god bureaucrat Ryan. They then it was. We didn't expect it to be at the EP the baby a newborn girl her umbilical cord still in place it's terrifying. I nursing my dad rackets he wrecked so out comes back here and. We've invested in lot worse paramedics rushed to the scene and took the baby to the hospital miraculously a life and. Well it is without battle. Defying adventures Giles had not been for the news. Absorbent. Folks who are our citizens who column one we would be having a much deeper recession. I'm glad that we found her and she's. Find.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.