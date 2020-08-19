-
Now Playing: Hiker survives 40 hours stranded in wilderness
-
Now Playing: Swift water rescue caught on tape
-
Now Playing: Time-lapse video shows clouds spilling over mountains
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Democrats officially nominate Joe Biden
-
Now Playing: Mail-in ballot explained
-
Now Playing: Before You Go: NBA Playoffs, ‘murder hornet’ caught and Elmo's new book
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: California declares state of emergency as wildfires rage
-
Now Playing: New California wildfires scorch over 30,000-acres
-
Now Playing: Noom diet app under investigation by BBB
-
Now Playing: Lottery jackpot lawyer charged with defrauding clients of millions
-
Now Playing: Ohio State quarterback discusses 'We Want to Play' college football petition
-
Now Playing: TikTok star's massive birthday party amid new COVID-19 warnings for young people
-
Now Playing: Schools change course on reopening in-class learning amid new spikes
-
Now Playing: Concerns about faulty coronavirus test results
-
Now Playing: Joe Biden officially Democratic presidential nominee
-
Now Playing: Annual dog Surf-A-Thon goes virtual
-
Now Playing: 6-year-old raises awareness for rare disease
-
Now Playing: DNC Night 2: Biden reaches delegate count to be Dem presidential candidate
-
Now Playing: DNC Night 2: Political experts discuss Democrats' theme of leadership