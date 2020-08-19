Transcript for Family finds stranded hiker

Incredible story of survival and New Mexico wilderness a dad and his kids found a hiker who sat he'd been stranded for fourteen days including seven with no food. They call 911 and told Cruz where to look but rescuers couldn't find the man Sunday that dad went back out. Found a hiker again and this time he led rescue crews right to hand she's recovering from the hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.