Family of man killed by police car and buried without notice calls for justice

ABC News’ Linsey Davis spoke with attorney Ben Crump and Bettersten Wade, mother of Dexter Wade, who was killed after a police car struck him and was then buried without his family’s knowledge.

November 15, 2023

