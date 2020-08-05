Transcript for Family of meat factory worker sues company over coronavirus death

Those who knew him say he not Benjamin was a loving father grandfather and husband. His attorney says he died in early April after contracting covered nineteen and his job at the meat packing company. JP yes his son called an ambulance. And tide are from out. High profile civil attorney government to lose he says Benjamin likely cot Covert nineteenth at the Solder to meat packing facility in mid march. He and the family are suing the company saint Benjamin and other workers were not provided personal protective equipment are forced to work side by side. Indeed an extra shifts what they did was accelerated production. Stirred a kill Saturday. So they can increase their capacity but where Benjamin caught Covert nineteen. Even as attorney admits will be hard to Peru. Benjamin was a shop Steward in local 1776. A union at 35000 members. That represents employees in many industries including meat packing you think it's hard to fall yes. Its president Wendell young is defending JB yes he says while the company was not perfect in its response to the outbreak. Government guidance to protect workers was a ball beat in early march. PP he was typical to a saying. And he says Jed yes shut down the plant for two weeks once the were just to confirm cases in late march it. Wait a virtual hundred workers or 300 workers are 900 were urged. Elsewhere around the country. If you need PPE. And you don't have it you don't allow your people to come to work.

