Family member of 9/11 victim reacts to plotters reaching plea deal

Three men accused of plotting the 9/11 terrorist attacks reached a plea agreement with prosecutors. Patrick White, the cousin of Louis Nacke II, a passenger aboard United 93, reacts.

August 1, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live