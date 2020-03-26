{"duration":"5:55","description":"Gayle and Lester Taylor join us to discuss how Gayle’s mother celebrated her 89th birthday in her assisted living center, then today found out she has COVID-19.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"69803829","title":"Many family members keeping away from elderly loved ones","url":"/US/video/family-members-keeping-elderly-loved-69803829"}