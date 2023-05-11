Family of missing EMT worker asks public for help

The father of Lachelle Jordan, a Cleveland EMT worker who has been missing since Saturday, issued an urgent plea for the public to help in the search for his daughter.

May 11, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live