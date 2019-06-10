Transcript for Family of missing 5-year-old leads community search

And happening today the family of a missing girl in New Jersey will lead a community search at the park where she went missing five year old dune sea muddy Oliver's. Vanished about three weeks ago it bridged in city park. Those whose family is asking for volunteers to come to the park at 1230 this afternoon for massive search effort a 35000 dollar reward is being offered for information about her disappearance.

