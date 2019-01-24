Transcript for Family taken off flight after complaints of body odor

There's no body odor that was nothing wrong with us yes the Adler along with his wife Ginny and baby were wrapping up their vacation in Miami. And heading back home to Detroit last night. At least that's what they had planned all assumptions into the soft the Calzaghe and on the side of SARS. Some people what. The Adler faintly briefly boarded their American Airlines flight before they say they were asked to get off. Because passengers were complaining about their body odor don't have older okay. Nobody here has ordered all stopped and eat out. Stop okay. This is cellphone video taken by yes he talking with airlines staff after being booted from their flight they say they're taking your stuff off and a lighter. Travelers say they were told their luggage would be taken off the plane. But that did not happen. Leaving them with only the clothes on their back ever heard it. American Airlines send us a statement Wednesday night saying quote. Mr. Adler and his wife were removed from the flight when several passengers complained about their body odor. They have been booked into a hotel for the night and given meal vouchers they had been re booked on a flight Thursday. Jesse Jenny and their nineteen month old daughter arrived to in my 8 early this morning in hopes they will be able to take off on their flight. That's the Cleveland Akron and it's embarrassing we asked that he was not that he does not condone the plane was flying in daylight. Moment I was so vastly affiliated dissident no. I'm very frustrated I want them to tighten up that what what what really happened. And to tell me the truth what was it.

