Family searching for 19-year-old woman who vanished after leaving work

More
Kiersten Bragg said her daughter, Kiera Bergman, left her job on the morning of Aug. 4, but doesn't know if she ever made it home.
0:49 | 08/13/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family searching for 19-year-old woman who vanished after leaving work

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57148594,"title":"Family searching for 19-year-old woman who vanished after leaving work","duration":"0:49","description":"Kiersten Bragg said her daughter, Kiera Bergman, left her job on the morning of Aug. 4, but doesn't know if she ever made it home.","url":"/US/video/family-searching-19-year-woman-vanished-leaving-work-57148594","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.