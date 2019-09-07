Transcript for Family still searching for answers after 17-year-old killed by police in Anaheim

Thank you all for being here and support the latest family and most importantly. For their daughter Hannah Williams. As you can imagine. We are more than devastated not only about what happened to Hannah. But the resulting news reports and events that have transpired since July did. William Hanna is Harden. The circumstances in which we lost her. Have made it that much harder. As of today we still do not have clear. Answers about what happened to handle. Information that we have three C from the police department. Has changed several times. I don't let the beloved daughter. Sister niece. Granddaughter. When she got her whole life thing I've ever. Here's they get answers to truly as to actually what occurred. On that day and night in question. Panic carry this grant. All of the port love determination. Obviously. And hard work of her parents. That they instilled in her. Community service with olive and both part of have a wife exemplified by our work as a lifeguard. Her commitment. To save lives of the primary duty. In addition she loved volunteering at community health fairs with her parents. We thank you again for being here to still support for Hanna. And help us bring awareness to what happened to her we hope this. We'll help us get answers answers that we of the family and friends are looking for a and we meet from the police department. We ask that you please join us in prayer for haven't sold to be at rest and add fees. There are few things. Then the family would liken that the community would like with respect to justice. One of those things is for the officer involved the bulletin. Police officer that was involved in this to be suspended. Without pay. Pending the outcome to this investigation. Well also want to ask at this time governor Newsom to consider directing the California California attorney general. To conduct an independent investigation. Into. Her shooting death and into what happened these first steps and then go a long way did make you miss them feel better. And move in this community. Towards justice.

