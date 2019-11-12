Transcript for Family sues Royal Caribbean for toddler’s death

We turn out that cruise ship tragedy that claimed the life of a toddler she fell from a window after her grandfather lifted her up he's now facing criminal charges but today the family is fighting back announcing a lawsuit against the cruise line. This morning the family of an Indiana toddler who died after falling from a cruise ship window is finally in a wrongful death lawsuit against Royal Caribbean. Claiming the cruise line is to blame for her fault eighteen month Polk who we weakened fell to her death from a ship in July while docked in Puerto Rico. Clarice grandfather Salvatore and mellow says she fell after he lifted her in the children's area of the ship. So she could banged on the glass which she often did at her brother's hockey games Puerto Rican authorities have charged a mellow with negligent mayor. Slaughter I saw her home for so hurt. Slow. It's our fault. And it was just in disbelief. I don't like. And then it. Just to remember screaming men. Thought there was question. But the family's lawsuit claims Royal Caribbean was negligent saying the windows like the one Chloe fell lot of were unsafe and not appropriately marked indicating that some could slide open. The family has chosen not to release the video of the moments leading up to the fatal fall. ABC's Victor of candor watched it with the team whose lawyer. He's the first to get it out look over the railing and down towards the port correct. He then picks are Upton and stay answer yes on the railing near the kind of lean over he readjust. Second he censored out sits her down and and they look at getting over again. And she disappears. Quote his father is a member of the South Bend police department in Indiana the police union has called the charges against Kuo e.'s grandfather appalling.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.