Transcript for Family says USPS lost veteran’s remains due to cost-cutting

Scott eat an army veteran died in Saint Louis out to line his sister appearing here was senator Richard Blumenthal says she tried to mail his remains. She says for twelve days the post office lost them and she blames postmaster general Lewis to joy in the cuts he has made. And get postmaster general did you I cannot do his duty to the American public and military families like mine. That he should be removed from his post. State attorney general William tong also lashing out against the post office on Twitter from outside a post office in Hartford what are those machines that can. Process up to 35000 pieces of mail and out work that has apparently been dismantled. Its hot observed this. Two joint himself testified virtually in a senate hearing this morning maintaining that his cuts at all along them to keep people's service from continuing to lose money when you have to. Delivers service and you have to be sustainable. The operating model model needs to cover its costs there is no other answer and then. In an old then that as for sky audience remains they were finally delivered a couple weeks late thanks to a dedicated postal worker who. Throw for two hours each way. Without overtime. To deliver those remain. Two genes this. Democrats now calling for post office cuts to be were first back to how things work at the beginning of the year. I'm can't Pearson isn't.

