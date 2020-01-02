Transcript for ‘Most famous arrest you ever made’

Rebecca warns drivers license is now suspended and here's how it all went down. The day after Christmas. And it contacting. Stewart welcome the extra play. Fearing there were on the road with a drunk driver other drivers turn their hazard lights on. And were on the phone with 911 when the black Jeep Cherokee did that is. I'd like he's not official. But. Didn't. This Auburn hills police video obtained by action news shows bluntly and state representative Rebecca ward under arrest for drunk and and in the back of a police cars. Saying there's. I don't elected Saturday. People feel like this at a rest to stimulate this. Maybe this and let them stay expressing that and it happened the day after Christmas and Rebecca Warren tells the officer. That she had a two to three glasses of wine and she doesn't remember hitting anything. And then came the field sobriety test the officer has warned to watch one foot in front of the other in a straight line. Starts up at bat. Warren refused to take a breathalyzer and soon after she's placed under arrest. As if she's going to be on the news. He understands anymore apple TV. So Chris where. The officer takes Rebecca worn to a nearby hospital where blood is drawn and police records show or blood alcohol content of point 21. Nearly three times the legal limit seriously affect. It's like this trend it. State representative Rebecca Warne who has been chartered being super drunk declined our request for comment Kimberly Craig seven action news.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.