-
Now Playing: Michigan lawmaker under fire after video of arrest shows her ‘super drunk’
-
Now Playing: ‘Most famous arrest you ever made’
-
Now Playing: Severe weather disturbs Super Bowl party
-
Now Playing: Democratic candidates make last push before 1st caucuses in the country
-
Now Playing: Nearly 200 Americans evacuated from China ordered into 2-week quarantine
-
Now Playing: Will senators vote to acquit President Trump?
-
Now Playing: How Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend, her daughter have moved forward: Part 11
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says execution was an ‘emotionally blank’ day: Part 10
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy is convicted and sentenced to death for Florida murders: Part 9
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he called her after Florida murders: Part 8
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy brutally attacks five women near a Florida university, killing 2: Part 7
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy is charged with the murder, kidnapping of a woman in Colorado: Part 6
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend says he had explanation for ski mask in car: Part 5
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend remembers growing suspicious: Part 4
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend spoke to him before he abducted 2 women: Part 3
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy pretended to need help to lure women: Part 2
-
Now Playing: Ted Bundy’s former girlfriend remembers how she was charmed by him: Part 1
-
Now Playing: Democrats going head-to-head in advance of Iowa caucuses
-
Now Playing: Survivors of Auschwitz on why they all went back