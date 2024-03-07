Fani Willis dismisses state Senate probe into misconduct allegations

The Georgia DA prosecuting former president Trump is dismissing a Republican-led state Senate panel further probing the matter, telling ABC Atlanta affiliate WSB-TV “it's a political quest.”

March 7, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live