Transcript for Farmers throw out milk, produce as schools, restaurants remain shut down

Putting food on the table is. Certainly a growing concern for Americans who have lost their jobs are lost wages because the corona virus economic shut down. Those difficult images of cars lined up for miles that food banks in cities across the nation tell the story. Some food banks say that they've actually strong will only continue to struggle to keep up with the demand. Those images are hard to reconcile the ones that we're also seeing from. Dairy farmers being forced to dump excess milk because restaurants and schools it would usually diet or shut down. Now some produce farmers are. Burying their harvested crops and also would have been order by schools and restaurants so. One of the farmers struggling with the shutdown joins us now Sean Meyers is a CEO of Hawaii he pro Duce on the Oregon and Idaho border. He's had to dispose of the surplus onions and he grows on his farm shape thanks so much for being here. Yeah I think academy it when your farm first start to feel the impact of of restaurants and schools which are usually. Samir biggest customers shutting down. You know at a big part of our customer base is in the New York area Sosa and his New York start started having its challenges we started feeling the impact here. On buttoned G initial results were not reductions in shipments are Brothers and it was increases because everyone is going out to buy more there were at the grocery store. And you have to dispose of four million pounds of onions and where is it all go and to some farmers struggle even find somewhere to put those. Left over products. Yet there's always some surplus but not to the level that we're talking about now and so what we've done is where we're going into composting tense and back onto fields as fertilizer but. It seems very expensive fertilizer as you might imagine. I would imagine that it opened at the same time we see these nearly endless lines at food banks so why not just make a deal of them somehow to get your products. To them instead of throwing them away. Certainly so it's a matter tiny there's a couple of reasons that the first one is. We are just barely starting to feel the demand the need on the floor that the food banks. But San naral alumna we have seen such a reduction in demand from food service and retail that we haven't had anywhere to go with the product so those deals can be made. But there's one other piece to that puzzle and that's the fact that we're already losing right we've already grown this crop. It's not. These yet and there's a cost and packaging in Seoul. When you get nothing your actually not only are you donating a profit are the product at zero you're actually incurring another three dollars per unit while. If you if you make that donation a Saturday support. We'll dairy farmers hers Emily bass for the USDA advised their action mill can produce farmers ask for anything similar what could the government do at this point right now that you would say. That is helpful. Yes circled the support that we really get out is. Buying domestically we have enough onions in the United States. On to some of the entire country easily but what we're struggling with right now is with the armed currency debt free and depreciation between the United States and Mexico. That's strong dollar is meaning that. Mexico wants to push more of their products in the United States and so that is probably the quickest easiest thing to do from an economic standpoint is. It to at least temporarily prevent some of the product from crossing over from Jessica. Chain Myer is pleased so appreciate your time thank you.

