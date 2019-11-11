Fast food employees fired for refusing to serve officer: Police

More
A cashier and a manager at a “Cook Out” in North Carolina have been fired after one of them allegedly refused to serve a police officer who wanted to order food from the establishment.
1:36 | 11/11/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fast food employees fired for refusing to serve officer: Police

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:36","description":"A cashier and a manager at a “Cook Out” in North Carolina have been fired after one of them allegedly refused to serve a police officer who wanted to order food from the establishment.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"66919835","title":"Fast food employees fired for refusing to serve officer: Police","url":"/US/video/fast-food-employees-fired-refusing-serve-officer-police-66919835"}