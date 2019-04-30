Transcript for Fatal chopper crash in Hawaii

I'm Tom George with cantv for hearing Kai lieu of Hawaii were just a couple of hours ago but chopper came to a crash here in the middle of this residential neighborhood. Killing three people. On board now want to step out of the way and give you a look at the active scene going on it right here this is Tony Alva street it's one of the main roads here. Through this residential neighborhood and just down the street right there you can see that scene where they chopper came to a crash. Right there now were still trying to figure out what led up to this but. This is really a shocking. And terrifying situation for the people in this neighborhood some telling us they were. Upset they solved the chopper flying pretty low and they actually heard. The chopper falling apart as they saw pieces of debris flying out of the sky it was a very scary situation for some of those side neighbors one of us selling us. He's had to run. Or start the fallout far I sit all caught up he's coming guards being. Benefit the helicopter started coming collect market opening. Rotten thing vehicle. Ran. Now again we're still working to learn what led up to this crash this is still under investigation right now in this area this whole area here in the middle of this residential neighborhood. Still blocked off so. Certainly shocking for a lot of the neighbors right here. Some telling us side they're just grateful for that pilot. I offer bringing the chopper down on to the street because they say in the middle of this residential neighborhood near a school. Things could have been a lot worse will of course continue to stay on top of this story and give you more information as we get it. For now reporting for ABC news live I'm Tom George.

