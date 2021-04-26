Transcript for Fatal shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

And we're waiting to hear from the family of Andrew Brown after viewing body chance footage of his fatal police shooting. The 42 year old father of seven was shot and killed by deputies who were reportedly executing warrants related to felony drug charges. The family is watching the body cam video now after delay this morning. A judge's ruling is also pending on whether that body cam video will be released to the public. Enter Canada has more from Elizabeth City, North Carolina Victor what's the latest. Diane we are still under a state of emergency here in Elizabeth City, North Carolina. And the mayor citing the fact that she might see some civil unrest here in the event at that video does get released but I can tell you is that. Major roads failing its legal team they've been inside this building here the pass protect. County public safety building for a little bit more than an hour and a half now reviewing that body Kim video hopefully we will hear from them when they come out now as you mentioned. There was a delay the failing legal team arrived here at 11:30 this morning expecting. To see that video with the sheriff's office notified and the texted to blur some of the faces of the people in the body came video which explains the delay another inside viewing it. Hopefully as I mentioned we'll hear from the family when they come out Diane. And major Reno were also waiting to hear from a judge on whether or not the video will be released to the public any sense of how that will play out. That's the question that we all want answered here tiny concede. There's a growing crowd of protesters have been out here since early this morning his family part of his family is still outside you know that north Carolina's governor wants is pretty ought to soon as possible. As does the sheriff's office at least that's what the sheriff said you just mentioned that it's up to a judge you're North Carolina. The judge has to sign off on via court order and there's still no word on when that might. And I and Victor looks like the crowd behind used I think maybe the families coming out we're gonna let you go figure attendance in Elizabeth town North Carolina we appreciated thank you.

