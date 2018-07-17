Transcript for Fatal shooting of pregnant mother 'not random,' police say

This morning Orange County deputies still don't know why someone opened fire on this car with a pregnant mother her boyfriend and four children in side. But shared Jerry Deming says this was not random and appeared this suspect view who was was doing this over available hand. Targeted feel for what ovaries. Last night deputies identified 21 year old Imelda France why as the mother who was shot and killed. In broad daylight on gamble and don'ts for drives and pine hills. That's when we also learned her ten month old who was shot on the side. And a thirteen year old who was shot in the arm are expected to survive. One neighbor says she was talking on the phone with her son when he heard gunfire. He was halfway down the street is like I hear gunshots and people screaming help help but he didn't see any vice like I was like just keep going. Deputies say the woman's 21 year old boyfriend a six year old boy in fifteen year old girl who were also inside the car were not hit by bullets. Eyewitnesses told deputies they saw an older white city Malibu speeding away with two men inside.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.