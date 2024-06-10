Fate of Hunter Biden to be handed over to jury

The jury is now deliberating in the Hunter Biden gun trial. ABC News' Jonathan Karl discusses how a verdict could impact President Joe Biden's reelection campaign.

June 10, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live