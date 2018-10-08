Father accused of throwing dead baby in New York river returned to US

More
A 37-year-old man accused of carrying his dead 7-month-old child in a backpack before tossing the baby into the East River has been apprehended and returned to New York.
1:30 | 08/10/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father accused of throwing dead baby in New York river returned to US

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":57130483,"title":"Father accused of throwing dead baby in New York river returned to US","duration":"1:30","description":"A 37-year-old man accused of carrying his dead 7-month-old child in a backpack before tossing the baby into the East River has been apprehended and returned to New York.","url":"/US/video/father-accused-throwing-dead-baby-york-river-returned-57130483","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.