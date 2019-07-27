Transcript for Father charged with homicide after twin infants die in hot car

An awful way to start the newscast police have now charged a father. Would manslaughter and negligent homicide in the horrifying death of his baby twins investigators say he left his son and daughter accidentally inside a hot Carla he was booked for eat. Hours. I would just isn't what it Diana rock legends live and kind. Tony robbed this is her rep today in really unthinkable for any parent those twins had just turned one years old. They spent most of the day yesterday in a hot car while their father was at work at 39 year old dad. Now charged with their homicide he will be arraigned at the Bronx criminal courthouse here later this morning. This morning he maintained to police that it was all an accident. This is 39 year old Juan Rodriguez of Rockland county he was walking from the 52 precinct. Just after midnight last night after being questioned for most of the night his handling waiting outside. Police say the father of three left his one year old twins a boy and a girl Phoenix and more resell. In the back seat when he went to work Bronx VA hospital yesterday he is a social worker there. He got back to the car around four in the afternoon and began driving a few blocks when he noticed the twins were in the back seat. Still in her car seats and and foaming at the mouth immediately losing jumped out and started yelling for help. I was coming on it'll be owning. Wrong the car talk. Yelling screaming some pieces I could hear it was like is not my fault it was an accident. Police covered the back ceded the dad's car while they investigated those 21 year old still inside this morning the father has been charged with two counts of manslaughter. And two counts of criminally. Negligent homicide we are expecting his arraignment at the Bronx criminal courthouse. Sometime later this morning we're live in the Bronx I'm Diane a channel seven.

