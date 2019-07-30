Transcript for Father dies trying to rescue son from drowning

I can't believe that a 59 year old guy. Died going here. Beach goers in Atlantic City were shocked to hear that a father from Redding Pennsylvania died while trying to help his eleven year old son in the ocean this morning. Police say the boy somehow made it to shore but the father needed help. A good start and grabbed the book you bored he and a recorder Helen was able to make it to. He father who was up underwater at the time and portable portable when we. Police say first responders began CPR immediately. The man was pronounced dead at the hospital police say the child was also taken to the hospital and will be okay. For many it's a reminder of how powerful the ocean can be. More news our grandkids are coming down a couple of weeks. Might not even let them go in there.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.