Transcript for Father found dead after abducting newborn

Authorities in Florida continue the desperate search for one week old Andrew caballero an AMBER Alert issued for the infant on Tuesday. After three members of his family were found murdered in southern Florida. The suspect in those murders the baby's father Ernesto caballero. He's related to. Warm all over all three of victims. Wednesday afternoon sheriff's deputies finding the 49 year old suspect dead in this rural area of Blanton Florida about forty miles north of Tampa. About fifty yards from the vehicle and a wooded area. They discovered the deceased individual with a a one round here B one out self inflicted room from rifle. But the baby is still missing we get a full search around a vehicle we continue to search around a vehicle. At this time there is no signs of the baby caballero was the president of ST schools services a private transportation company several school buses and vans can be seen parked outside his southwest Miami Dade home he was last seen driving one of the company vehicles. Pasco County sheriff Crist not goats says a witness reported seeing a blonde woman sitting in that vehicle. Investigators now working with that witness to create a sketch of the woman and I say here pray to god. That is true and that she had to be Trevor all ABC news New York.

