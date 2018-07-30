Father of missing student speaks out

More
Mollie Tibbetts' dad asks anyone with tips to call in to help with the search for his missing daughter.
2:24 | 07/30/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father of missing student speaks out

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":56922927,"title":"Father of missing student speaks out","duration":"2:24","description":"Mollie Tibbetts' dad asks anyone with tips to call in to help with the search for his missing daughter. ","url":"/US/video/father-missing-student-speaks-56922927","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.