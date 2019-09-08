Transcript for Father pleads for help finding daughter

This is basically a lead anybody out there especially on Monday the 29 to July. Goes hiking or machine. Or mountain biking. There might have seen anything out of the ordinary. Might know seemed important at that time but it does now so. They have a sheriff's tip line being calling on the celebrate Prius up there today and look like it should be up there. You calling on that tip line. A bill of the sheriff's department. Coordinating with the ever since day one and if you keep me up to date pretty good. And I've gone up there a couple times myself up to light Oak Creek. No results. Some other family members have been out there. So ohm. Basically yes it is one make of the someone must've seen something somebody out there had this seeing something. And now be good time to call on him. We. Manages harboring man to hold.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.